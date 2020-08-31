The Creepy First Trailer For Haunting Of Bly Manor Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit!

Thought Hill House was terrifying? Just wait until you see what’s hiding in Bly Manor!

On Monday, Netflix dropped the spooky teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manner — the next chapter of the Haunting anthology series following 2018’s critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House — promising a chilling ride filled of ghosts, ghouls, and f**ked up dolls.

Just like Hill House was a loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson‘s 1959 gothic novel of the same name, Bly Manor is based on Henry James‘ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which follows a governess who comes into contact with ghosts while looking after two children at a creepy estate.

The season’s description teases a similar story. It reads: