The creators of Game of Thrones prepare a new project for Netflix – Panorama

Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will shoot a series for Netflix based upon the Chinese dream trilogy “San ti,” Fox News reports.

The author of the work isLiu Cixin It informs the story of mankind’s very first contact with an alien civilization.

The authors themselves, in a news release, called this book the most enthusiastic sci-fi they have actually ever checked out.

“It all starts with life on a small blue planet and ends with distant parts of the Universe. We can’t wait to spend the next few years of our lives adapting this story for the screen,” Benioff and Weiss stated.

Another author of the project will be Alexander Woo (“The Terror”).

The author of the book will likewise keep an eye on the production of the tape as a expert.

“I have great respect for the creative team that will adapt the “three-body problem” for the TELEVISION screen,” stated Cixin.

In August 2019, the authors of “Game of Thrones” signed a agreement with Netflix presumably worth $ 200 million, which will produce content solely for the streaming service.