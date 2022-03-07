The world has once again, for the umpteenth time, come together to create a situation where anything is possible, including the annihilation of civilization through the use of weapons of mass destruction, or another world war that will exhaust humanity.

Yes, the world is mixed up, everyone has turned their truth into a flag and is trying to wave it over the heads of all humanity.

The focus of the events is the people of two neighboring countries, Russia and Ukraine, which are not only friendly, but have been together for centuries and are still connected by many friendly threads.

Nobody cares why two neighbors quarreled, everyone cares how to take advantage of this deepening conflict and get the most out of it.

No one wants to put out a global fire that is getting bigger and bigger, but everything is inflaming it with its own possibilities.

Nobody cares about their historical past, friendly centuries-old human relations, everyone cares about the rich entrails of the two big countries on the continent and the fertile common landscape, the urge to take them.

No one cares about the fate of tens of millions of people, the fact that millions of them have already become refugees, taking the path of alienation.

No one even thinks that it is possible to “alone” leave the conflicting parties at the negotiating table to have a dialogue and resolve their issues with each other.

Do you know why they do not want to do that? For the major players in the world are the chaos created when the law and this or that international provision or principle is interpreted as necessary only from the point of view of self-interest and the position of expected means, resources and wealth.

Unfortunately, in recent decades we have become increasingly convinced of both this truth and the targeted application of the double and multiple standards derived from it.

When interest reigns everywhere, the truth is forgotten forever…

This will be the case until the rule of law prevails everywhere, “by all means” against brute force.

PS Everyone knows about the Artsakh issue, Ukraine’s unfavorable attitude towards Armenia and its role. In this case, I do not look at the problem only through that prism…