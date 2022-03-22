The National Assembly discusses the package of draft laws on “Making an Addendum to the Criminal Code” and “Making an Addendum to the Criminal Procedure Code” submitted by NA deputies Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Aram Vardjanyan and Aghvan Vardanyan.

According to the bill, the opposition proposes to make it a criminal act to question the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

The “Civil Contract” faction is against the project. CP MP Vahagn Hovakimyan stated that the bill had received a negative conclusion in the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

According to the MP, the main approach was based on the negative conclusion that with the current criminal law tool, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is fully protected, protected from any encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

“The problem voiced by Aram Vardanyan is solved by our criminal code, instead, the approach proposed by this bill raises clear problems. “From the point of view of legal certainty, this bill can not withstand any examination,” the CP deputy stated.

According to him, any reproduction of the delusions of the enemy country can be considered propaganda.

“That is, if our media outlets want to inform the citizens of Armenia about the delusions of the enemy country, they find themselves in the role of committing a criminal act,” said Vahagn Hovakimyan, urging them to vote against the opposition project.