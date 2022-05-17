The draft law “On Making Amendments to the Constitutional Law” Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly “authored by the deputy of the NA” Civil Contract “faction Sergey Bagratyan proposes to extend the term of activity of the NA Investigative Committee.

According to the current legislation, the term of office of the commission of inquiry is up to 6 months, which can be extended up to 6 months once upon the proposal of the commission and the decision of the National Assembly. According to the author, this regulation is problematic. Experience has shown that due to the insufficiency of the mentioned terms during the activity of the previous parliament, the commissions of inquiry extended the powers of the commission for another 6 months, which even in that case was not enough.

Therefore, the draft proposes to change the term of office of the commission of inquiry to one year, which can be extended up to one year once upon the proposal of the commission and the decision of the National Assembly. Sergey Bagratyan clarified that the change will refer to the commissions of inquiry set up after the adoption. It was proposed for the discussion to extend the term of the commission to 1 year, which can be extended up to 6 months, which the author accepted.

It should be noted that the parliamentary inquiry commission is established by the force of law, at the request of at least a quarter of the total number of deputies, to find out the facts related to the issues within the competence of the National Assembly and of public interest and submit them to the National Assembly. Co-rapporteur Arpine Davoyan stressed the importance of accepting the proposal, noting that the current 6 months are not enough. He urged to vote for the bill.

The draft discussed in the first reading was approved by the committee.

The Government’s conclusion on the project was presented by Deputy Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan. The Deputy Minister proposed to amend the justifications of the project, as well as to clarify the transitional provisions.

The draft was discussed at the May 17 sitting of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.