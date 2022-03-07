Armenia does not have a grain problem at the moment, the MP of the “Civil Contract” faction assures Vahagn Alexanyan.

“At least at the moment I do not know about such a problem,” he said at a meeting with journalists in the National Assembly.

The other deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction Eduard Aghajanyan He also said that the information about the grain supply is secret.

“It is confidential information, it is not published,” he said.

Alexanyan also mentioned that it is obvious that there are risks, there is a risk of crisis all over the world.

As for what is being done so that Armenia does not have a grain problem, the deputy assured that the Ministry of Economy is doing everything possible to try to manage the risks.

“But we can not rule out that a crisis of anything in the world may arise,” said the CP deputy.

Eduard Aghajanyan emphasized that he did not understand why they were interested in the problem of grain.

“There are many other problems, perhaps more important than the grain problem,” said Aghajanyan.