“Brother, remember, your friends have died, you have to fight,” the disobedient participant told police, who were trying to force their way in. “The guys who took part in the 44-day war died for us, those guys did not say it was raining, it was cold, and you were going to work,” the participant in the act of disobedience told the citizens waiting for work. The red berets began to arrest the citizens by using brutal force. They also treated the NA deputies rudely.

NA deputy Anna Mkrtchyan showed their faces. “You saw how our compatriots were detained by brutal force. No one presented us with a legal claim. At that moment, we did not even block the road. The red berets came and detained the people. There are people without a logo among them who do not know how to talk to a deputy, do not know the law, just bring people. The coward sitting in the government building orders them to come and arrest him. “Yesterday, the CP members were angry that the police should open the roads so as not to allow traffic jams.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN