The COVID vaccine arms race and the struggles of the supply chain

When the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) talks to a health disaster affecting the whole world, it’s most likely sensible to listen. Whether or not we’ll really do so is another concern.

But WHO chiefDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus isn’t mincing words about the arms race to protect coronavirus vaccine dosages–and what it might indicate for international health.

“We need to prevent vaccine nationalism,” he stated candidly in press remarks recently.

Readers understand that supply chain restrictions have actually drawn up resources around the world as personal companies and nationwide federal governments battle to supply whatever from protective equipment to standard materials such as plastic pipette ideas and plate to perform coronavirus tests.

The fight to protect as lots of vaccine dosages as possible, when authorized, might show an even messier battle considered that a minimal number of business are attempting to address the issues of the whole world.

“Supply nationalism exacerbated the pandemic and contributed to the total failure of the global supply chain,” statedTedros “This is not charity. We have actually found out the tough method that the fastest method to end this pandemic and to resume economies is to begin by safeguarding the …

