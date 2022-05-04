Home Armenia The court upheld the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to return the... Armenia The court upheld the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to return the land illegally alienated by auction in Tsakhkadzor | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 4, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The court upheld the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to return the land illegally alienated by auction in Tsakhkadzor | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “My health is better now than before I sat down” ․ Aghvan Hovsepyan |: Morning Armenia A delegation from the Kansas National Guard visited the National Defense Research University Morning Armenia “Catching such fear, we must enter a bunker ․ You speak with joy, do it, come down among the people “․ Ishkhan... Recent Posts LI Man Sets Up Light Display In Yard To Bring Joy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic... 10 wildest lines from Trump’s Fox News interview The authorities are trying to stop this movement, but I am sure it will... Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech calls for unity NASDAQ: ONB: Old National Bancorp Stocks Gets A Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate Boost Most Popular The high-quality Armenian brand “Made in Kurtan” promotes the creation of new jobs in... The Armenian brand "Made in Kurtan" offers high-quality jackets of local production, which we got acquainted with the history of its creation in a... A delegation from the Kansas National Guard visited the National Defense Research University On May 4, a delegation of the National Guard of the US state of Kansas led by the Commander of the National Guard, Major... During the meeting with the delegation of the French Senate, the Catholicos of All... On May 4, His Holiness In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians,... Gerasim Vardanyan was called to the NSS ARF member, member of "Hayastan" bloc, NA deputy Tadjos Avetisyan's assistant Gerasim Vardanyan was recently called back to the NSS, Yerkir.am reports. According to the... The Ministry of Health clarified the article “The funds allocated for the treatment of... The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, in response to the publication on May 2 on the Hetq news website with the...