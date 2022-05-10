The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Anna Danibekyan, continued the court session on the case of Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gorgyan.

At the beginning of the session, the judge informed that the application of “Hayastan” bloc MP Armen Gorgyan to allow his absence from Armenia was received. Besides, Hovhannes Khudoyan, the lawyer of the second president of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, submitted a motion to declare the evidence collected by investigator Hrachya Musheghyan inadmissible during the preliminary investigation.

The other ombudsman of the president, Hayk Alumyan, submitted a motion to change Kocharyan’s pretrial detention, which the judge was going to consider as a matter of priority. However, the prosecution objected, noting that the defenders “unnecessarily try to delay the trial, to hinder the examination of evidence.”

The judge then announced that he was examining the evidence, preparing to examine the motions at 3 p.m. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Armen Gjorgyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan asked for a 5-minute break to consult with his colleagues, but the judge refused. The defense had to consult outside the courtroom. President Kocharyan, in his turn, mentioned that the judge creates senseless tension.

At the moment when Petros Petrosyan started reading the evidence, Defender Alumyan mediated to examine it behind closed doors. The closed session continues till now.