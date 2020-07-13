The court ruling has overturned a historic injustice; Hagia Sophia was already a mosque – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s senior administrative court released a ruling on 1 July that annulled the 1934 choice of the Turkish Council of Ministers to change Hagia Sophia Mosque into a museum. It was another action in the secularisation of the Republic of Turkey under its creator Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

“The choice was required to turn over the management of the [Hagia Sophia] Mosque … to the Religious Affairs Directorate and open it for praise,” stated thecourt The judgement was made in action to a petition submitted in 2005 by the Istanbul NGO the Permanent Foundations Service to Historical Artefacts and Environment Association, which argued that the 1934 modification of the mosque into a museum was unlawful.

According to the NGO, Hagia Sophia forms part of a spiritual structure– a Waqf— developed by Sultan Mehmet II, the Ottoman leader who dominated Constantinople, as it was then, in1453 The historic structure was at the time a cathedral.

The court concluded that Mehmet II’s deed explained the structure as a mosque so that “its use outside this character is not possible legally” and chose that “the cabinet decision in 1934 that ended its use as a mosque and defined it as a museum did not comply with the law.” Despite some regional and global criticism, Turkish President Recipe Tayyip Erdogan signed the decree and moved official obligation for the structure and land to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

READ: UNESCO states World Heritage Committee to evaluate Hagia Sophia

Built by Byzantine Emperor Justinian in the 6th century as a cathedral for the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire, the structure experienced a number of remarkable modifications. In 1443, with the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople by the 19- year-old Sultan Mehmet II, it was developed into a mosque.

After the conquest, describes Egyptian historian Dr Raghib Al-Serjani, the Sultan saw that the Christians looked for sanctuary in the cathedral. He permitted them to practice their spiritual life typically. Citing a number of historic sources, the Sultan left all of the churches in the city unblemished and performed his very first prayer there outside Hagia Sophia prior to asking the bishops if he might purchase the land and structure.

The bishops concurred, and accepted the Sultan’s deal; he paid from his individual wealth and provided orders that the structure be become amosque The Christian authorities moved into another church.

Greece and Russia were amongst the nations which revealed anger at the relocate to return Hagia Sophia’s legal status to that of amosque Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni stated that it was an “open provocation to the civilised world” and charged that this “absolutely confirms that there is no independent justice” in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian upper home of parliament, called the action “a mistake” and stated that “turning it into a mosque will not do anything for the Muslim world. It does not bring nations together, but on the contrary brings them into collision.”

Turkish historian Salim Agdoghan informed Al Jazeera that Greece and Russia neglect the reality that Hagia Sophia and the surrounding location ended up being the “personal property” of Sultan Mehmet II, who bestowed them as spiritual endowments for all Muslims worldwide. The legal deed validating this is still in the archives in Ankara.

< img data-attachment-id ="409916" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200713-the-court-ruling-has-overturned-a-historic-injustice-hagia-sophia-was-already-a-mosque/istanbul-turkey-july-11-a-drone-photo-shows-the-ayasofya-hagia-sophia-after-the-10th-chamber-of-the-council-of-states-decision-of-the-annulment-of-a-1934-cabinet-decision-making-hagia-sophia/" data-orig-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"5.6","credit":"Muhammed Enes Yu0131ldu0131ru0131m","camera":"L1D-20c","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 11: A drone photo shows the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) after the 10th Chamber of the Council of State's decision of the annulment of a 1934 Cabinet decision making Hagia Sophia u2013 previously a mosque for nearly 500 years u2013 into a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2020. Top Turkish court earlier annulled 1934 decree that turned Hagia Sophia into museum, paving way for its use as mosque. Doors of Hagia Sophia to be fully open for everyone, including Turks and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims, says Turkish president. ( Muhammed Enes Yu0131ldu0131ru0131m - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1594473505","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"10.26","iso":"100","shutter_speed":"0.002","title":(**************************************************** ),"orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="ISTANBUL, TURKEY – JULY 11: A drone photo shows the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) after the 10th Chamber of the Council of State’s decision of the annulment of a 1934 Cabinet decision making Hagia Sophia – previously a mosque for nearly 500 years – into a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2020. Top Turkish court earlier annulled 1934 decree that turned Hagia Sophia into museum, paving way for its use as mosque. Doors of Hagia Sophia to be fully open for everyone, including Turks and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims, says Turkish president. ( Muhammed Enes Yıldırım – Anadolu Agency )" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-large wp-image-409916 jetpack-lazy-image" alt=" A drone image reveals theAyasofya(HagiaSophia) after the 10 thChamber of theCouncil ofState's choice of the annulment ofa1934Cabinet choice makingHagiaSophia-- formerly amosque for almost500 years-- intoa museum, inIstanbul,Turkey onJuly11,2020[Muhammed Enes Yıldırım - Anadolu Agency]" width ="933" height ="622" data-recalc-dims ="1" srcset =(******************************************************************************************* )data-lazy-sizes ="(max-width: 933px) 100vw, 933px" src ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?resize=933%2C622&is-pending-load=1#038;quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="409916" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200713-the-court-ruling-has-overturned-a-historic-injustice-hagia-sophia-was-already-a-mosque/istanbul-turkey-july-11-a-drone-photo-shows-the-ayasofya-hagia-sophia-after-the-10th-chamber-of-the-council-of-states-decision-of-the-annulment-of-a-1934-cabinet-decision-making-hagia-sophia/" data-orig-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"5.6","credit":"Muhammed Enes Yu0131ldu0131ru0131m","camera":"L1D-20c","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 11: A drone photo shows the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) after the 10th Chamber of the Council of State's decision of the annulment of a 1934 Cabinet decision making Hagia Sophia u2013 previously a mosque for nearly 500 years u2013 into a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2020. Top Turkish court earlier annulled 1934 decree that turned Hagia Sophia into museum, paving way for its use as mosque. Doors of Hagia Sophia to be fully open for everyone, including Turks and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims, says Turkish president. ( Muhammed Enes Yu0131ldu0131ru0131m - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1594473505","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"10.26","iso":"100","shutter_speed":"0.002","title":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 11: A drone photo shows the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) after the 10th Chamber of the Council of State's decision of the annulment of a 1934 Cabinet decision making Hagia Sophia u2013 previously a mosque for nearly 500 years u2013 into a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2020. Top Turkish court earlier annulled 1934 decree that turned Hagia Sophia into museum, paving way for its use as mosque. Doors of Hagia Sophia to be fully open for everyone, including Turks and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims, says Turkish president. ( Muhammed Enes Yu0131ldu0131ru0131m - Anadolu Agency )","orientation":(***************************************************************** )}" data-image-title ="ISTANBUL, TURKEY – JULY 11: A drone photo shows the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) after the 10th Chamber of the Council of State’s decision of the annulment of a 1934 Cabinet decision making Hagia Sophia – previously a mosque for nearly 500 years – into a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2020. Top Turkish court earlier annulled 1934 decree that turned Hagia Sophia into museum, paving way for its use as mosque. Doors of Hagia Sophia to be fully open for everyone, including Turks and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims, says Turkish president. ( Muhammed Enes Yıldırım – Anadolu Agency )" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-large wp-image-409916" src ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?resize=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" alt= "A drone image reveals theAyasofya(HagiaSophia) after the10 th Chamber of theCouncil ofState's choice of the annulment ofa1934Cabinet choice makingHagia Sophia-- formerlyamosque for almost(************************************************************************************************************************************** )years-- intoa museum, inIstanbul,Turkey onJuly11,2020[Muhammed Enes Yıldırım - Anadolu Agency]" width ="933" height ="622" srcset ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?w=1200&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20200711_2_43391470_56606671.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500w" sizes ="(max-width: 933px) 100vw, 933px" data-recalc-dims ="1"/ >

Itwas the standard at the time of the conquest ofConstantinople that all residential or commercial property in the area dominated by war ended up being the residential or commercial property of the conqueror.If itwasa reasonably serene conquest, then the sanctity of the lives of the occupants and their residential or commercial propertywas secured.Christians were welcomed to go back to Constantinople and continue as in the past.Moreover,SultanMehmet asked to purchaseHagiaSophia and spent for it when theChristian authorities accepted his deal.

This remains in plain contrast to what occurred to mosques inGreece, numerous which were destroyed.Muslims have actually been avoided from conserving the couple of which are left, and lots of have no location to perform their prayers.

An main declaration from UNESCO has stated that itsWorldHeritageCommittee will evaluateHagia Sophia’s status, stating itwas“regrettable that the Turkish decision was not the subject of dialogue nor notification beforehand.”The bodyhas gotten in touch with theTurkish authorities“to open a dialogue without delay in order to avoid a step back from the universal value of this exceptional heritage whose preservation will be reviewed by the World Heritage Committee in its next session.”

Does UNESCO handleIslamic heritage websites in other nations in the very same method?Even those on the list ofWorldHeritageSites?Whyhas no action been taken versusIsrael whichhas taken, ruined or altered the status of lots ofPalestinian andIslamic heritage websites, consisting ofAl-AqsaMosque in inhabitedJerusalem andIbrahimi(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )in the inhabited WestBank city ofHebron?

READ:‘We will not let anybody harm Turkey’ s interests’

(************ )According toJonathanBell, vice-president of programs for theWorldMonumentsFund, alteringHagia Sophia froma museum back toamosque does not weaken its universal worth.“The return of the Hagia Sophia to a place of active worship would not necessarily preclude World Heritage status,” he is reported by NationalGeographic to have actually stated.

Nevertheless, whetherHagiaSophia isa museum ora mosque is not truly the problem here.The world would be much better ifTurkeywas stilla secularised state, and all of the great mosques inIstanbul and in other places were become museums, with maybe weekly prayers permitted asa sop to theMuslims, and something for the travelers to look at.TheHagiaSophia relocation offers the world a chance to criticise and attacka uncommonMuslim president who does not worship United States and Western dominance over theIslamic world andIslamic residential or commercial property.

If the world truly does appreciate modifications tohistoric locations of praise, then maybe it ought to turn its attention toCordoba, for instance, where the terrificmosquewas developed intoa cathedral after theChristian conquest in1492Many other examples exist of churches which were when mosques; the shape of the bricked-up windows isa free gift.Justice based upon realities is required worldwide today, and the basic reality is thatHagiaSophiawas bought from theChristian authorities prior to being utilized asamosque; itwas not drawn from them by force.Its legal statuswas clear, andAtaturk’s1934 choice to turn it intoa museum broke the law.The newestcourt choice is, for that reason, merely bring back the structure to its previous legal status.Justicehas been seen to be done.

The views revealed in this short article come from the author and do not always show the editorial policy ofMiddleEastMonitor