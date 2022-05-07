Former RA Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan will continue to be detained. The Criminal Court of Appeal, presided over by Judge Mnatsakan Harutyunyan, rejected the appeal against the decision to detain Piloyan, lawyer Tigran Sargsyan told Pastinfo.

The lawyer informed that a motion will be submitted to the court of first instance to apply bail to Andranik Piloyan, that there are no great expectations.

It should be reminded that on March 30, Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan was arrested within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee. Two days before that, the NSS had conducted a search in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Andranik Piloyan was charged with Article 311, Part 3, Clause 3 (3 episodes) of the RA Criminal Code on the grounds of receiving large bribes.

Another 8 people were charged under different parts of Articles 38-311, 3112, 313, 178, 38-308 and 34-308 of the RA Criminal Code. Later the number of accused was increased, now 20 people are accused in the criminal case. Six of the 20 accused, including former Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, have been detained, while the others have been released on bail.