Meta Platforms, which owns the social networks Facebook և Instagram, has changed its policy, the company’s representative said in a Moscow court, where the motion of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to ban Meta’s activities in Russia for spreading extremist ideas was being considered.

“Metan has changed its position after public discussions, declaring that it considers unacceptable Russophobia and calls for violence against Russian citizens,” a company spokesman told the court.

The representative of Meta stressed that the social network is used by more than 2 billion people in the world, the presence of millions of Russian users on this common platform is a big and powerful factor, both in terms of social communication and business and economic activities.

However, as reported by “Ria Novosti”, the court decided to ban the activities of the social networks Facebook and Instagram in the Russian Federation on the grounds of spreading extremist ideas.

The decision to ban the activities of Meta enters into force from the moment of its publication.