The couple blamed for an Islamic State attack on their wedding



Mirwais and Rehana were ravaged when they were blamed by some for the blast





It need to’ve been the happiest day of their lives. Instead, it was the worst.

Mirwais and Rehana’s wedding in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in 2015 was targeted by an IS suicide bomber, eliminating more than 60 of their visitors. The couple lost close relative and good friends, and the attack took a heavy toll on their psychological health.

This week marks the anniversary of theattack For the very first time, Rehana, 18, has actually chosen to speak openly about what took place that day.

“Every night I have nightmares,” she informed the BBC. “I cry and I can’t sleep.”

Crowds of individuals make her nervous, as does taking a trip by automobile. “Whenever I hear gunshots or explosions it takes me back to that day, and I think something will happen to me again,” she stated.

The loved ones of a few of those who passed away that day have actually raised the concept of holding a demonstration outside the wedding hall where the attack happened, to celebrate the anniversary and call for the assailants to be held to justice. But Mirwais will not …