The 13th Armenian Composers’ Art Festival will be held on March 23-30, with the aim of preserving and disseminating the works of Armenian classical and contemporary composers. During the years of the festival, 51 concerts took place, more than 170 premieres, more than 100 symphonic works by Armenian composers were digitized, more than 250 pieces of music were recorded.

“Compared to previous years, I have the impression that the festival is really on a platform of unprecedented strategic importance. This is evidenced by the fact that the cooperation between the Symphony Orchestra and the Composers’ Union over this festival has become closer than ever, ”said Ara Khzmalyan, Deputy Minister of the Armenian Academy of Sciences, at a press conference in Sputnik Armenia’s press hall.

“In general, the big shortcoming that we have in the musical life, that is, the performance of works by contemporary Armenian composers, in fact fills the Symphony Orchestra. It has a huge impact not only on publicizing our composing art, making it recognizable to an internal audience, but also on internationalizing it. Several names can be given, starting with John Ter-Tadevosyan. “The festival is a strategic pillar of the Ministry of Education and Science, and I hope that the complex events we intend to implement will increase interest in the festival,” Khzmalyan said. on the need to perform the works of young composers.

The artistic director and chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan emphasized the importance of the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival for their orchestra. He said they had never had such support. Speaking about contemporary authors living in Armenia, I should mention that the performance of their works is a great impulse for them. The current realities in the world show that the country must shape its cultural offer to the world. Our orchestra has not only organized a festival for 13 years, but also made recordings, we have the largest archive we have digitized. “The heritage must not only be preserved and made, but also passed on to the next generations,” said Sergey Smbatyan.

“The organization of the international level of the festival gives us the right to claim that we have authors in Armenia that the world may need. The mission of the festival is to be able to formulate the offer correctly and present it to the world, “added the artistic director of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia.

President of the Union of Composers of Armenia, composer Aram Satyan recalled how the cooperation was started. “Every author first wants to sound in his country, then their works that are recorded and digitized are presented abroad,” said the president of the Composers’ Union. He also recalled how the conductor of the Television and Radio Symphony Orchestra, conductor Rafael Mangasaryan, once performed the works of all young composers, many of whom were performed abroad and became famous. He expressed hope that the cooperation with the symphony orchestra will continue.

The director of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia Sargis Balbabyan informed that this year they have soloists in the festival, who will perform the works of Armenian composers, especially those that have not been performed for many years. He also spoke about anniversaries. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of Eduard Baghdasaryan and Ohan Duryan. From the very first years, our festival was about jubilee composers. The format of the festival has changed since last year. “Previously, the festival was dedicated to one composer, but last year, we started building the festival with the involvement of several anniversaries.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN