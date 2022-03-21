There was a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and both the Armenian government and the international community did not care about the humanitarian crisis, former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan stated in the National Assembly.

According to the opposition figure, Azerbaijan is threatening again. Yesterday, the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated, “Armenia does not seem to be following up on the 44-day war.”

“We are talking about a peace treaty, now the question is, what kind of peace treaty can we talk about? They are trying to put into circulation the most dangerous thesis – Artsakh is part of Azerbaijan in one way or another. Some “DJs”, some Turkish citizens try to say with various blurred dishes, “Well, it should be discussed, we should look.” “Artsakh will mean genocide within Azerbaijan, it will mean genocide of Artsakh,” Naira Zohrabyan stated.

He emphasized that the countdown to the final loss of Artsakh has begun.

“We do not have time to delay, concrete steps are needed,” said Zohrabyan.