Today, the first stage of the tender for the construction of the “Monumental Statue-Complex of Jesus Christ” will be summed up and it will be known which of the 12 bids won the project. We asked a few questions before summarizing the results Gagik To Tsarukyan.

– Mr. Tsarukyan, Yours: on the initiative launched «Jesus Of Christ monumental statue–of the complex:» construction: competitive first stage: approached: is: at the end: Initiative: great echo found: և! In Armenia, և! In the Diaspora: You: in person how are you evaluation competitive phase: works::

– Four months ago I announced for the first time my և my family’s decision to build a statue of Jesus Christ in Armenia. During these four months we have come a long and difficult way. The theme of the statue has always been in the center of attention of all segments of society. For four months I have heard encouragement, support and, of course, the opposite opinion. I have personally responded to all the well-founded objections and suggestions. We have tried to see a literate and useful idea in every such proposal. The idea of ​​the statue aroused great interest in the professional circles of architects and sculptors. A competition was organized during four months, in which more than 300 projects participated. One interesting and worthy of another. I thank all the participants. Sincere thanks. A professional competition committee was formed, consisting of authoritative specialists and public figures. In parallel with the professional commission, a public competition was held, in which any citizen could participate. I want to emphasize. There was no pressure or guidance from me or my family, I did not impose my opinion, I did not speak about my preferences. I consider this the most powerful principle. Fair competition, people’s opinion. From the beginning my decision was like that. Let the project chosen by the commission, which will be chosen by the people, win. I am confident and I assure everyone that the construction of the statue of Christ will open a new page in the life of our people-state – success, peace, solidarity. A new page in our country.

Ani ARAKELYAN

Full article in today’s issue of “Hraparak” daily.