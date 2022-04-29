“Azatutyun” radio station Today, the Constitutional Court (CC) recognized the article “severe insult”, which was severely criticized by local and international experts, as constitutional.

The constitutionality of the article was disputed by former ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, but the staff of Kristine Grigoryan, a lawyer already in court, substantiated the unconstitutionality of the controversial article. Meanwhile, months ago, Grigoryan, who was still the Deputy Minister of Justice, considered this law reasonable.

The High Court will announce the decision within three days, from which the reasons of the court will become clear.

About a year ago, the National Assembly of the previous convocation criminalized obscene words – swearing, a fine of up to 3 million drams or imprisonment for up to 3 months. The bill was adopted only by the votes of the pro-government deputies.

802 criminal cases have been initiated under the article of grave insult in the past 9 months. 48 cases have already been sent to court. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in only 2 of the criminal cases did the journalist cause serious insult, in 38 cases the politicians, in 762 others. By presenting these statistics, the Prosecutor’s Office assures that the law and the initiated criminal cases are not against freedom of the press or politicians.

Until then, the criticism of local and international human rights organizations does not stop. They call to cancel the law the day before. Experts believe that criminalizing serious insults harms freedom of speech and opinion.