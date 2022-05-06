The RA Constitutional Court has recognized the provision of the “Judicial Code” constitutional law concerning the members of the BJC in accordance with the main law of the country, said the press secretary of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan.

On May 6, 2022, on the basis of the application of at least one fifth of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Article 80, Part 9 of the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia, Article 86, Part 2 of the Constitution shall comply with the Constitution. In the case of “resolving the issue” the Constitutional Court decided ․

1. Part 9 of Article 80 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” corresponds to the Constitution.

2. Part 2 of Article 86 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” corresponds to the Constitution.

3 ․ According to Part 2 of Article 170 of the Constitution, this decision is final և enters into force upon publication. “

The decision will be published on the website of the Constitutional Court within three days.