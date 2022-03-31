Turkey is constantly pushing Azerbaijan to open a second front in the South Caucasus

“The sitting of the Security Council convened late in the evening proves that the situation is quite serious. “The assessment that there can be very big problems is right,” said Grigory Ayvazyan, an expert on Azerbaijan and a historian, in a conversation with “Aravot”. It should be reminded that the March 28 statement of the RA Security Council says: “Analysis of the situation shows that Azerbaijan, trying to find imaginary justifications, is preparing the ground for new provocations and attacks in the direction of Nagorno Karabakh, including accusing Armenia of destructive actions in the peace agreement.” Security Council draws international attention to Nagorno Karabakh “On the possibility of military clashes on Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, considers the launch of international containment mechanisms necessary to prevent further military escalation and ethnic cleansing in the region.”

We asked Grigory Ayvazyan what geopolitical and intra-Azerbaijani factors can affect the military aggravation of the situation on the borders of Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan. The expert mentioned. “First of all, Turkey is constantly pushing Azerbaijan to open a second front in the South Caucasus. Russia is stuck in Ukraine, although it notices what is happening in Azerbaijan and reacts to the situation to some extent. It is not that Russia’s attention is completely diverted from our region. All parties will draw the appropriate conclusions for themselves that the second front is not in the interests of the region and the Russians. Azerbaijan and Turkey always try to use the right moment to advance their policy. Turkey’s goals are not a secret – the creation of a new Ottoman Empire. Remember the map given to him by Erdogan, in which most of the territory of Russia was presented in the Turkish world: Turkey has permanent interests and Azerbaijan is an instrument. Aliyev is trying to get the maximum while checking our resistance. A lot depends on it. Will we be able to give a dignified answer? Russia will not help us, but itself. It is in Russia’s interests, but it is not the case that Russia should fight for us. The peace agenda does not depend only on us, but also on the other side, and Azerbaijan is not constructive. We have not seen it before, nor do we see it now. ”

According to Grigory Ayvazyan, Azerbaijan is trying to go to confrontation with Russia, which will have a bad end for Azerbaijan. “Ukraine is a vivid example. “It may happen that Russia imposes delimitation and demarcation on Azerbaijan, and we have a democratic republic of Lezgistan, the republics of Talishtan and Artsakh, if Azerbaijan continues to work in the same direction.” In response to the remark that Russia and Azerbaijan signed an allied agreement a short time ago, our interlocutor stressed. “They are not partners, it is a temporary agreement to insure the South Caucasus against provocations, but it is obvious that it did not affect Azerbaijan and it is trying to go on a new adventure. I think Russia will have a corresponding position. Even the Russian media, which tried to maintain seeming neutrality during the war, now openly say that Azerbaijan stabs Russia in the back when the latter is dealing with an important issue. Russia also notes that arms are being supplied to Ukraine from Turkey and Azerbaijan under humanitarian aid. Azerbaijan has also promised to supply oil and gas to Europe, which is not very desirable for Russia. It is in Russia’s interests to either seize Azerbaijan’s oil and gas reserves or destroy it as an adversary. So, the situation is in Russia’s interests. “

It should be reminded that as of March 29, the Azerbaijani troops continue to remain in the same strongholds in the Karaglkh area of ​​Artsakh, near Parukh. Ongoing work is being done with the command of the Russian peacekeeping force to prevent possible provocations by Azerbaijan and to return the Azerbaijani armed forces to their starting positions.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

“Aravot” daily

30.03.2022: