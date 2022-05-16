It took place on May 13-14 at the Museum of Historical Arts in Vienna “Culture in Conflict” South Caucasus today “international conference-discussionat the core of which were the issues and threats of protection and preservation of the cultural heritage of Artsakh.

About the conference: “A1 +”Sona Baloyan, senior specialist of the Matenadaran International Relations Department, told Armenpress.

“The conference was organized with the blessing of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II by the Austrian Committee for the Preservation of Holy Etchmiadzin, Artsakh’s Office for the Preservation of Cultural and Cultural Heritage,” Sona Baloyan said. During the war, since November 9, 2012, numerous cases of destruction and distortion of Armenian Christian culture by Azerbaijan in the occupied regions of Artsakh have been registered, which testify to the Azerbaijani state policy of eliminating the Armenian cultural trace.

According to Sona Baloyan, when the Azerbaijanis learned that there would be a conference on this topic, they tried to prevent the conference from taking place. “Before the conference, the local Azerbaijani community and the embassy sent letters to the participants, to the Vienna Museum of Historical Arts, to Austrian government agencies and even to the army,” said Sona Baloyan. “Videos that give an undeniable basis for claiming systemic vandalism against the Armenian cultural heritage, to demand international condemnation and prevention of these crimes in defense of the Christian world heritage in Artsakh,” said the senior specialist of the Matenadaran International Relations Department.

According to Sona Baloyan, the international-Armenian speakers in their speeches emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage, referring to the international conventions. According to him, the report of the organizer of the event, Jasmine Dum-Tragut, head of the Department of Armenology of the Austrian Committee for the Preservation of Artsakh’s Cultural Heritage, was dedicated to the study of the source components of the conflict.

“Military law expert, Colonel Michael Pesendofer of the Austrian Army, in his report gave a historical overview of the destruction of cultural heritage in the event of various hostilities, presenting the importance of educating, training and equipping the army with the appropriate knowledge and skills to avoid hostilities as far as possible.” “The damage and the danger,” said Lando Kerchmayer, a senior associate professor of national and international studies at the German Armed Forces University. The decision of such an authoritative legal structure allows the international community to keep the issue in the center of attention and to work consistently with the leading states և international structures to achieve the commitment envisaged by the decision. implementation by Azerbaijan.

According to Sona Baloyan, the purpose of the conference was to raise the issues of protection, popularization, preservation and threats of Artsakh’s cultural heritage in the international arena, to discuss them with Armenian and foreign specialists, especially the ways to achieve protection of cultural heritage under international law.