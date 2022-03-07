The conference “Active Learning with ScienceSerund” և The opening ceremony of the extended workshops of the ScienceSerund program took place at the American University of Armenia. US Ambassador to Armenia Mrs. Lin M. delivered opening remarks at the opening of the conference. Tracy, RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Zhanna Andreasyan նախագահ President of the American University of Armenia դր Karin Markides.

The conference was organized within the framework of the three-year program “GITM Education for the Youth of Armenia” (ScienceSerund). The program is implemented by the American University of Armenia with funding from the US Embassy in Armenia.

During the conference, a special digital platform for teaching and learning materials developed within the framework of the ScienceSerund program was launched, which will make ScienceSerund educational materials available to all teachers in Armenia and will create a new environment for creative teachers.

The two-day conference brought together more than 300 teachers from all regions of Armenia, who will take part in, observe ScienceSerund teaching workshops, lessons taught with ScienceSerund resources, participate in ScienceSerund digital platform registration, work sessions, as well as school principals, school teachers, ներին Student panel discussions.

The participants of the conference were informed about the efforts and programs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia aimed at the development of GTU education, as well as the achievements in the development of human capital for science and industry.

The main goal of the ScienceSerund program is to improve the teaching and learning experience of GITM subjects. To achieve this goal, the program organizes teaching workshops, develops a new generation of teaching materials that guide teachers to make the best use of active learning methods and approaches in their daily teaching process.

Since its inception in October 2019, the project has worked with more than 400 teachers who have developed և tested GTM lesson plans և step-by-step procedures or scenarios that facilitate the introduction of modern pedagogical ideas և subject content into the classroom, enabling teachers to conduct highly Interesting և effective lessons with involvement. About 2500 students from 7th to 12th grade participated in ScienceSerund summer camps, simulation և face-to-face experimental classes. At the end of the project, In September, the ScienceSerund program will publish teaching and learning materials for 1800 lessons from 5 GTM science disciplines.

This year, the ScienceSerund program invited subject experts from the National Center for Educational Development and Innovation to participate in the creation of teaching workshops, to collaborate with teachers who develop educational materials, and to enjoy their active involvement.

75% of the students who participated in the ScienceSerund program in the previous two years stated that their attitudes and perceptions towards GITU subjects have changed positively, and 45% of them stated that they will definitely consider the possibility of choosing a profession in the field of GITS.

Almost all the teachers who participated in the program, who taught with the resources of ScienceSerund, stated that they will definitely use these resources in their daily work, to express their desire to participate in the improvement of existing resources, to develop new class scenarios.