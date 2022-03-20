The “Road Department” Foundation informs that on March 20, at 22:00, due to a severe storm բաց lack of visibility, Vorotan mountain pass (Saravan-Zanger), Gorayk-Sisian, Goris-Sisian, Kapan-Tatև highway, Vardenyats Gndevaz-Jermuk, Ttujur-Navur, Horom-Artik-Alagyaz, Lanjar-Lusashogh, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Torosgyugh-Ashotsk-Bavra highways are closed for all types of vehicles.

The Dilijan-Ijjan-Noyemberyan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi highways, the Dilijan-Spitak bends, the Stepanavan mountain pass are closed for vehicles, and for other types of vehicles, they are difficult to pass.

It is snowing in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Road builders are cleaning the roads and working with salt and sand.

The other interstate-national highways are open.

To avoid accidents, traffic jams, drivers are advised to use only winter tires.

Road Department Foundation