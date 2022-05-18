The statement of the member of the NA “Hayastan” faction Armen Gorgyan at the May 18 sitting of the PACE Subcommittee on Children ․

“I would like to talk about the fact that there are places in the territory of the Council of Europe where children’s rights, their problems and difficulties are out of our attention. These are unresolved conflicts.

In this regard, we need to talk not so much about how to work և communicate well with children, but about how to find ways և mechanisms to make children in conflict zones accessible to international organizations.

During the last session of the Assembly, the Commissioner for Human Rights announced that he could not visit Nagorno Karabakh to get acquainted with the situation on the spot. The Azerbaijani authorities are against such a visit. Why? Because he can see how the Azerbaijani authorities are creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty about the future, especially for the younger generation.

While in Nagorno Karabakh, the representatives of our organization can ask the young people of that republic, do they imagine it as a part of Azerbaijan, which is trying to destroy their homeland. They will get the answer to the question whether it is possible to live in a state that recently deprived Nagorno Karabakh of gas supply and put the population in front of an extreme humanitarian catastrophe.

Ordinary European children have been living in independent Nagorno Karabakh for more than thirty years. With only one difference, the feeling of patriotism and justice is more acute among them. Unlike many of their European peers, they know what war and peace are, in the age of globalization they clearly understand, realize what independence is, how it is achieved and maintained. They are a rare occurrence for modern Europe. they are the generation of independence.

Therefore, the concept of peace, which has no alternative for the whole region, must give the children of Karabakh the opportunity to live freely and safely in their own country, to be confident in the future. Any other solution will not bring real peace and stability in the whole South Caucasus.

I suggest thinking about how the voice of Karabakh boys and girls can be heard for us, how they can be involved in the processes of pan-European dialogue to protect their rights and freedoms. “