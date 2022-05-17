Armenia boxing team: Home: Coach: Karen Aghamalyan said to declare: is: Europe: to the championship participant: team: Composition::

The Armenian team will compete in all 13 weight categories at the championship to be held in Yerevan.

They will protect the sports honor of our country Hello Harutyunyan said (48: kg), Arthur Hovhannisyan said (51: kg), Tooth: Sahakyan said (54: kg) Arthur Bazeyan said (57: kg), Karen Tonakanyan said (60: kg), Hovhannes Bachkov (63.5: kg), Gurgen Madoyan said (67: kg), Narek Zakharyan (71: kg), Vakhtang Harutyunyan said (75: kg), Ascension Hakobyan said (80: kg), Rafael Hovhannisyan said (86: kg), Narek Manasyan said (92: kg) և: super heavy weight: David Chaloyan said:

