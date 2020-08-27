The complicated truth behind USPS chief DeJoy’s divestment from Amazon stocks

At a contentious House hearing on Monday , DeJoy said he didn’t have any current financial interests in Amazon, the multibillion-dollar online retailer in direct competition with the US Postal Service. DeJoy has been running the agency since June and has come under fire for instituting disruptive changes that could threaten the effectiveness of mail-in voting this fall.

The USPS chief struck an incredulous tone when pressed by Democrats, who were equally frustrated by his testimony. The showdown highlighted how difficult it is for lawmakers, and the public, to fully scrutinize the personal finances of DeJoy, a multi-millionaire megadonor. That’s partially because of the complexity of his holdings, but also because federal disclosure forms aren’t designed to handle the level of wealth of someone such as DeJoy. And USPS has been unwilling to fill in the gaps.

Most government employees don’t have nearly the assets of DeJoy, the rare postmaster general to get the job without ever having worked for the USPS. Nor are they likely to have engaged in the sophisticated financial maneuvers that DeJoy employed to close out his holdings in Amazon. The options trades he made are complicated and nuanced, and some of those details are not easily understood from how they are listed on the forms.

There is also the issue that DeJoy’s forms are based on self-reported information, and not subject to an audit, or even automatic review by the federal Office of Government Ethics. Instead, they…

Read The Full Article