The common market for gas in EAEU to be established from 2025, Deputy FM says – Panorama

The Eurasian Economic Union aims to establish a common gas market with equal opportunities for several countries and economic entities to buy gas at the same price, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan stated at a briefing in parliament on Thursday.

“In reality, it is envisaged to form the common gas market within the economic union from 2025, and intensive talks are underway toward achieving that aim. The idea is to create a common market yet the energy producing countries have their input in the cost price and thus unequal conditions are created. One arrangement that has now been reached is that Russia will sell the gas to all subjects at the same price which is a big step forward. The issue which is yet to be solved is related to the transit costs. Note, that within the EAEU, only Kazakhstan and Russia are producing countries, while the three others are importers,” Kocharyan said.