Home Armenia The commander of the officer corps accompanying the “Traffic Police” service of... Armenia The commander of the officer corps accompanying the “Traffic Police” service of the RA Police was arrested in the case of a fatal collision | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The commander of the officer corps accompanying the “Traffic Police” service of the RA Police was arrested in the case of a fatal collision | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Nicole is a liar” ․ The speedometer was closed in Armavir with the flag of Artsakh Morning Armenia Now, when you park your hundreds of thousands of SUVs and sit next to them նստ CP members respond to the opposition | ... Armenia Democracy has been and will be a key value for my political party. Sona Ghazaryan in PACE | Morning Recent Posts Allbirds files for IPO The National Security Service is also on the list of large taxpayers, having paid... Family of black man who died in police custody demands justice It’s Pride Month. Here’s what you need to know Pastor Kenneth Copeland Claims He Can Blow Coronavirus Away Most Popular Murders, attempted murders ությամբ cases of intentional harm to health have significantly decreased ․... 2022 In the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, a tangible improvement of the... At the meeting with the lawyers participating in the international conference, the Armenian Patriarch... On April 28, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy... “We are facing fatal challenges” ․ The former Human Rights Defender of the... Former RA Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has taken the initiative to discuss the situation in the country with the public. The public discussion on... Armen Grigoryan will meet with Ali’s assistant Haji in Brussels Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will meet with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Haji in Brussels on Monday,... “We need to take into account scientific justifications when saying our word in state... Today, in the conference hall of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the annual general...