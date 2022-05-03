The political authorities have given a new post to Vaghinak Sargsyan, the commander of the RA NSS frontier troops, who was fired on the 29th day of the 44-day war. The “Zhoghovurd” daily has learned that Vaghinak Sargsyan has been appointed head of the “Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center” SNCO.

This appointment is so puzzling that on October 25, 2020, during the hot days of the war, Mikael Hambardzumyan, acting former director of the National Security Service, visited the RA NSS border troops and had a rather heated discussion with the border guards’ officials, expressing some dissatisfaction.

During the hot days of the war, on October 26, RA President Armen Sargsyan unexpectedly signed a decree dismissing Vaghinak Sargsyan from the post of Commander of the RA National Security Service border troops. This means that the commander of the NSS border troops has failed in his work. And now, after such failures, Vaghinak Sargsyan, who has an organizational deficit, has been appointed head of the “Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center” SNCO of the Ministry of Defense, with a rather high salary.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.

