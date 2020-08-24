‘The Comey Rule’ trailer critics pile on: ‘Dems using Hollywood to push their political fantasies’: Satirist

‘THE COMEY RULE’ FIRST TRAILER REVEALS BRENDAN GLEESON AND JEFF DANIELS AS DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY

Political satirist Tim Young does not believe there will be much of audience for “The Comey Rule,” and states it is developed to aid Democratic candidate Joe Biden dominate on Election Day.

“Who would want to see this miniseries other than Comey himself? Since he is probably the only person in America who still actually likes him,” Young informedFox News “This is simply indicated to be a propaganda piece based off of the ‘Russia scam’ to get individuals to vote versus Trump inNovember They might’ve simply called it ‘Orange Man Bad.’”

Young joked, “The promotional line for it should read, ‘Get your tinfoil hats ready: All the unproven lies you’ve seen on CNN and MSNBC come to life in one poorly produced, super-scary film just for you on the far left!’”

Showtime’s site declares the job “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

Jeff Daniels plays previous FBI Director James Comey, while Brendan Gleeson …