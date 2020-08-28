The Cointelegraph Talks music panel starts now, watch here!

Cointelegraph’s head of news, Dylan Love, is hosting 3 visitors for a livestream on our YouTube channel about blockchain innovation’s effect on the music market. The occasion starts today: examine it out above, or head over to our YouTube page to watch it live.

It’s significantly tough for musical artists to browse promo, circulation and earning money after they tape-record their music, however each of the visitors on today’s program run blockchain business that stand to alter a bit of whatever for working artists today. We are happy to invite:

Daniel Dewar, the creator and CEO of Paperchain, a payment entrance for material developer earnings

Jesse Grushack, co-founder of UJO Music, a zero-fee blockchain-based platform that lets music developers keep 100% of their earnings

Roneil Rumburg, co-founder and CEO of blockchain-based censorship-resistant streaming platform Audius

Enjoy the program!