The Coffee Recipe Book: 50 Coffee and Espresso Drinks to Make at Home



Price: points - Details)

The simple art and tradition of brewing the perfect cup―at home. Whether it’s a morning drip or an evening espresso martini, amazing coffee is an artform. The Coffee Recipe Book is your guide to understanding how everything comes together for an artisanal coffee drink. With 50 different recipes ranging from classic cappuccino to specialty lattes, there’s a delicious option for everyone. Easily match the expertise of your favorite cafe, with the perfect mix of the techniques and tools needed to give your daily grind a good home. The Coffee Recipe Book includes: Day to night ―Coffee isn’t just for morning anymore with drinks like Coconut Coffee Smoothie and Coffee Old-Fashioned.

―Coffee isn’t just for morning anymore with drinks like Coconut Coffee Smoothie and Coffee Old-Fashioned. Use your bean ―A complete guide to coffee beans will help you select the right roast for every brew.

―A complete guide to coffee beans will help you select the right roast for every brew. In the details―Understand how components like water, bean style, and serving method all mix into the perfect pour. Brew up the perfect coffee drink just like a barista―in the comfort of your own home.





From the Publisher

Brew something from the book: Cream Soda Cold Brew



Two very different drinks are combined to make this delicious summer beverage. The fizz from the soda mixed with the rich, full-bodied espresso equals a well-rounded finish. It has only been in recent years that coffee and soda have started crossing paths. There are many recipes using other types of sodas; however, cream soda is a great trial option as its flavors mimic some typical syrups used in coffee drinks. So, next time you’re craving coffee on a hot summer’s day, whip up this ice-cold concoction and let your cares melt away

Directions:

1. Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in the cold brew.

2. Holding the glass at a slant, pour the cream soda into the cold brew, trying not to create too much fizz. Smile and enjoy the ride.

Recipe tip:

To keep any cold coffee drink from becoming diluted, fill ice cube trays with cold brew and freeze them. Use these cold brew cubes in your drink—as they melt, they won’t dilute your coffee!

Ingredients:

Ice, for serving

6 ounces cold brew

6 ounces cream soda