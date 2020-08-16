The coach trolled a beat writer during a press conference

Mike Zimmer openly trolled a Vikings beat writer

NFL press conferences have actually produced some remarkable minutes in between coaches and the media, like back in 2014 when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed each and every single concern after a blowout loss versus the Chiefs with the expression, “We’re onto Cincinnati.”

But extremely seldom does a press conference have a fantastic minute with a coach particularly targeting a specific press reporter, however that is precisely what took place during Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s live chat on Saturday.

Zimmer held a Q&A for his structure that was produced in honor of his late partner, Vikki, which assists youth attain scholastic and athletic success. The veteran coach’s child fasted to explain that a few of the concerns in the Q&A were more amusing than his postgame pressers.

Zimmer then took that chance to troll Vikings beat writer Chris Tomasson by stating that his concerns are particularly uninteresting.

Zimmer has actually taken chance ats Tomasson in the past

This definitely isn’t the very first celebration that Zimmer has trolled Tomasson.

Back in 2017, Tomasson asked Zimmer about Vikings protective lineman Everson Griffen calling Lions offensive deal with Greg Robinson lazy. Zimmer stated he had no ideas and after that asked Tomasson for his, however then later on stated that nobody cares …