The process of enrolling the student in general education is carried out in accordance with the order N1640-N of the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia of November 24, 2010: to transfer or release. “

According to the mentioned procedure, foreign citizens, dual citizens, stateless persons of the Republic of Armenia, as well as in case one of the parents is a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, the other, one of the mentioned, chooses the language of instruction of the child independently. In other cases, when the student’s parents are citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the language of instruction is Armenian.

Grades 1-4 Children of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia who have studied in a foreign language institution (class) in other countries Upon their return to the Republic of Armenia, the children of the Republic of Armenia continue their education in the relevant class in accordance with the individual education plan. Children of citizens of the Republic of Armenia who have studied in foreign language institutions (classes) in other countries for at least 5 consecutive years during their studies may, upon their return to the Republic of Armenia, continue their education in appropriate foreign language classes, if available.

Teaching in Russian is carried out from the schools under the jurisdiction of Yerevan Municipality, 7, 8, 55, 35 Erebuni, 69 Shengavit, 77 Arabkir, 122 Ajapnyak, 124 Avan, 132 Arabkir, 147 Kanaker-Zeytun, 164 Nor Nork, 164 Nor Nork , In 192 schools of Davtashen, where there are classes taught in Russian.

Recently, a total of 34 students from the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus have been enrolled in schools No. 7, 20, 35, 69, 77, 78, 106, 124, 132, 138, 164. In particular, the education of 30 students is organized in classes taught in Russian, and the education of 4 students is organized in classes taught in Armenian.

The admission of students to schools is organized with the priority of ensuring the continuity of education, the best interests of the child, ensuring the adaptation of the environment for the involved students, the organization of the necessary activities aimed at meeting the educational needs.

If you have any questions, please contact the General Education Department of the Yerevan Municipality at 011 514 248, 011 514 250.

Information Department of Yerjan Municipality Staff