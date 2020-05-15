The claim that Israel ‘violates the values’ of British Jews reveals a damaging split in the Diaspora – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank is threatening to trigger a rift amongst Britain’s Jews as longstanding supporters of the Zionist state have spoken out in opposition to its “violation” of the values that are held pricey by the Jewish Diaspora. One outstanding member of the pro-Israel camp has gone so far as to recommend that donating cash in the trigger of Israel and protecting quiet about its insurance policies is not an possibility.

“The ‘keep your wallets open and your mouths shut’ model of Israel-Diaspora relations was viable when Diaspora Jewry saw in Israel’s political leadership an embodiment of its values, rather than a violation of them,” wrote Sir Mick Davis in the Jewish News. The former chair of the Jewish Leadership Council argued that the assist of British Jews is being taken as a right and encourages Israel’s rogue behaviour.

Davis can also be a former Chief Executive of Britain’s Conservative Party, and is reported to have given tens of millions of kilos to Israel and Israeli causes over the years. “Large swathes of the Diaspora see Israel’s liberal democratic values as under threat,” he mentioned, earlier than predicting that, “Diaspora Zionism will dwindle, leaving the case for Israel solely in the hands of hard-right cheerleaders.”

The palpable disillusion with the Zionist venture proven by Davis in his hard-hitting article just isn’t unusual, particularly amongst so known as Liberal Zionists. Self-proclaimed liberal Jews are discovering that the house from which to mount a ethical defence on Israel’s behalf is shrinking. Many have made the Damascene-like conversion to develop into staunch anti- Zionists, upon discovering that any hope of Israel’s redemption by changing into a real democracy, regardless of its historical past of colonisation, land theft and racial discrimination, is an phantasm.

What united liberal Zionists is the perception – or no less than the hope – that Israel can reconcile and steadiness being a Jewish and a democratic state. The risk of annexation is threatening to shatter this fantasy, saved alive by none apart from the promise of a “two state-solution”. The actuality of the two state discourse is that it has been used as the type of comforting lie that is required to justify extended situations of injustice and oppression, whereas additionally exonerating Israel’s previous and current behaviour in the hope of its future redemption. Critics of the two-state paradigm by no means purchased into the blind optimism that Israel might sooner or later finish its domination and management over the lives of tens of millions of Palestinians by giving up territory put aside for a Palestinian state.

Davis’ feedback triggered a backlash final week throughout a assembly of the Board of Deputies of British Jews convened to debate Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank. The on-line assembly was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev, together with a quantity of Jewish leaders in Britain. In its report of the assembly, the Jewish Chronicle mentioned that the Board’s President, Marie van der Zyl, urged British Jewry to remain united and proceed to again Israel over the annexation plans.

Van der Zyl reportedly rejected calls from left-wing deputies to criticise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brazenly: “There isn’t going to be a consensus that is going to be reached and I am very concerned that the Jewish community stays together as a community at what is clearly a divisive time.” Indeed, the chief of the Board argued that British Jews are “in the main Zionist” and that their pursuits “overlap” with the pursuits of the Israeli authorities.

Others collaborating in the assembly denounced the Board’s place. Tal Ofer, the deputy for Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, accused it of “dodging tough questions on the occupation and settlements for a long time.’’ He accused the Board of “paying lip service” to a two-state answer to the Israel-Palestine subject. Echoing Davis, Ofer predicted that the annexation of the West Bank was the “last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution,” which he identified was “in direct opposition” to the declared coverage of the Board of Deputies.

Another participant questioned if the Israeli authorities was taking the view of Diaspora Jews into consideration in gentle of the rising resentment in the direction of its plans to annex the West Bank.

However, Davis was criticised by Vicki Harris, the Deputy for Hampstead Garden Suburb United Synagogue, who mentioned that the article revealed by the veteran Israeli advocate “does not represent the Jewish community at all.” Regev sided with Harris and lauded British Jewry, saying that he had discovered the British Jewish group to be “a very strong and Zionist community — one of the most pro-Israel communities on the planet.”

The rift triggered a shocking intervention by a self-styled Muslim reformist urging British Jews to get behind the Israeli Prime Minister. “British Jews should stop attacking Netanyahu,” mentioned Ed Husain in an article for the JC. The former Muslim extremist has acquired a well-earned status for defending Gulf tyrants as a lot as for defending Israel. His remarks seemed to be supposed to mediate between rival Jewish voices to assist form a pro-Netanyahu consensus amongst pro-Israel advocates.

This part of the British Jewish group has drifted additional other than equally vocal pro-Palestinian Jews in latest years. In truth, relations between the two are such that the latter are having to defend themselves ceaselessly in opposition to accusations from fellow Jews that they’re anti-Semitic for holding robust views opposing Israel’s insurance policies in opposition to the Palestinians.

Husain recommended that attacking Netanyahu would empower Israel’s enemies in an article that was criticised broadly on social media for evaluating Jewish critics of the Likud chief with terrorists and Iranian proxies; it baffled many. The message gave the impression to be that British Jews have to train restraint in terms of criticising Netanyahu and that robust denunciations of him are one way or the other equal to doing the bidding of Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah.

The former Hizb ut-Tahrir activist urged British Jews to again Netanyahu and overlook any world backlash that is for certain to observe Israel’s annexation of occupied Palestinian territory. He warned that ongoing criticism risked making them look out of date, “still fighting the last battles while unaware of the new horizon across the sand dunes.” British Jews, he mentioned, ought to go to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to get a true sense of Israel’s place in the area.

Moreover, in his try to defend Israel, Husain resorted to the acquainted sleight of hand of conflating all Jews with the Zionist state. Bizarrely, he additionally argued that the steady presence of Jews in Palestine over the millennium, their historical past of co-existence and their safety by Muslim leaders one way or the other justified Israel’s colonial takeover of Palestinian land.

The finish outcome of the anti-Netanyahu rhetoric, Husain concluded, “Is a weakened, isolated Israel, boycotted and sanctioned by the world, which will then be on its knees, with its borders reshaped and Jews again expelled from the Middle East.” In response to this, Tal Ofer recommended on Twitter that Husain ought to substitute the phrase “rhetoric” with “annexation” to see what would actually outcome in a “weakened, isolated Israel…”

