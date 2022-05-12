RA Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Arthur Martirosyan had a working meeting with the officials of the “Civic Education-Participation” program launched with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The program has two components: improving the civic participation capacity of schoolchildren through formal education; and second, improving the environment conducive to youth civic engagement.

The program for 2022-27 will be implemented by PH International with a consortium of three other organizations (Civitas NGO, International Center for Human Development, and National Center for Educational Technology, CTAC).

The representatives of PH International briefly presented the main goals of the project and the proposed measures. It was noted that the first component, the improvement of the capacity of civic participation of schoolchildren through formal education, is in line with the current general education reforms in Armenia, and is related to the improvement of the teaching of the subject “Social Science”. Measures to improve formal civic education through non-formal education will be discussed, developed in collaboration with the CDNAC Foundation, and the OIC, with a focus on project-based learning. It was also suggested to develop the activities of the Student Council under the Minister of Education and Science, promoting institutional development.

“The field of general education is currently in the stage of active reforms. In particular, a new standard of general education is being introduced, which has been tested in Tavush schools this year. The measures proposed by the program can contribute to the effectiveness of the localization and implementation of the standard, “said Zhanna Andreasyan, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, emphasizing that it is extremely important to assess the effectiveness and impact of the program subcomponents.

The second component of the program, Improving the Environment for Civic Youth Involvement, focuses on the implementation of non-formal education programs for young people over 18 years of age. This component envisages the organization of summer schools, annual expo competitions and other events for young people.

Deputy Minister Artur Martirosyan suggested discussing the creation of infrastructure in the enlarged communities of the regions, in particular, the opening of youth centers and the implementation of non-formal educational programs in them.

“It is very possible that the measures envisaged by the programs of support of international partners are in line with the state policy, especially contribute to the development of the capacities and opportunities of the youth living in the regions,” Arthur Martirosyan noted.

During the meeting, the phased issues of the program implementation were discussed, as well as the working and organizational issues arising from them.

