Currently, the situation near the building of Yerevan Municipality is tense. The numerous participants of the resistance march blocked all the entrances of the city hall.

Before that, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, stated “We are blocking the city hall building ․ all 4 entrances. We do not enter a building, we surround it, form a chain with our hands, keep it. ”

The participants of the march blocked the entrances. The large police force, the red berets tried to prevent it, there was a commotion and a scuffle. The citizens who came out to fight continue to stay near the city hall.

They shout: “Nikol, traitor, leave”, “Without Nikol, Armenia”, “Without a Turk, Armenia”.

“The municipality has become the duke of the CP, its work must be paralyzed,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.