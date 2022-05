In Yerevan and a number of regions, citizens continue peaceful disobedience actions. At the moment, the Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road is closed. Arsen Babayan, a member of the “Homeland” party council, published photos of how the citizens who came out to fight closed the highway.



