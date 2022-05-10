The Facebook post of “Legal Path” NGO President Ruben Melikyan
I am starting a series of dignified citizens who became political prisoners during the days of the Movement against Turkification in our country.
I will first refer to Azat Muradyan, who was illegally arrested on May 6, then illegally detained.
Azat is accused of committing hooliganism in a police bus, breaking the bus window. Moreover, the arrest is based on contradictory testimonies of two policemen. Moreover, those policemen, without recognizing him, immediately gave Azat the name of a person who committed hooliganism. This is just a disgraceful illegality.
Azat is a patriotic and honorable person. In 2019, he built a monument group dedicated to the victims of the Four-Day War in Shengavit with his own funds.
Freedom to a dignified Armenian, a dignified citizen Azat Muradyan.
