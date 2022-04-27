The graduation ceremony of the graduates of the State Academy of Crisis Management took place on April 27 at the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Before the awarding, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan introduced the participants and guests of the event to Jirayr Poghosyan, a resident of Alaverdi, who a few days ago risked his life to take a 2-year-old child out of the Debed River and take him to Alaverdi Medical Center.

“I consider it very symbolic to award and thank Jirayr Poghosyan during this very ceremony. Here are the CMP students who are graduating from the Academy, it is possible to choose the profession of rescuer. “This is a vivid example of what a rescuer should be like, what kind of consciousness a person should have in order to be able to show such behavior,” the minister said.

Jirayr Poghosyan, who is engaged in road construction, does not rule out that he may decide to join the ranks of rescue workers in the future. One thing that worries me now is the health of the child.

“I went to help the child. The only thing I could think of was to save him. When I was already in my arms, my hands were shaking, I do not know how I drove. I owed a debt. Now I expect only good news from the child. I will definitely visit him today or tomorrow.

Armen Pambukhchyan informed that the child is currently in “Surb Astvatsamayr” medical center. There is a positive dynamic, the child’s life is not in danger.

By the order of the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, Jirayr Poghosyan was awarded the “Cooperation for Salvation” medal for his civic duty in the conditions of courage, bravery and life-threatening behavior, and was awarded a monetary reward.

