On May 16, at 1:23 p.m., the police received a report from the ambulance substation that they had been called to one of the houses on Artisans Street to provide medical assistance to a seriously ill patient, where his relative hit the doctor on the head. At 1:35 p.m., a report was received from the hospital that an ambulance doctor had diagnosed him with a “goof” diagnosis. He said that he was called to one of the houses on Artisans Street, where a relative of the patient hit him several times with a linga while providing medical assistance.
Due to the operative-investigative measures taken by the officers of the Central Police Department, it was found out that the mentioned act was committed by a 49-year-old man. He was taken into custody and given a confessional statement.
A forensic examination has been ordered.
Materials are being prepared.
Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.
RA Police
