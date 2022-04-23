On April 23, at 16:08, the National Center for Crisis Management received information that a citizen was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the Davtashen bridge.
A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the rescue department of the city of Yerevan left for the scene և The psychologist on duty of the psychological support department.
Rescuers together with police officers prevented L. The suicide attempt of KJ (born in 1991).
RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.