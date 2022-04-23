On April 23, at 16:08, the National Center for Crisis Management received information that a citizen was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the Davtashen bridge.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the rescue department of the city of Yerevan left for the scene և The psychologist on duty of the psychological support department.

Rescuers together with police officers prevented L. The suicide attempt of KJ (born in 1991).

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS