In the criminal case under investigation in the Investigation Division of the Malatia-Sebastia Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, other necessary investigative-judicial actions are being taken, with prior consent, for stealing large amounts of property, using a large item from a large Zara store. to detect a case of theft.

According to preliminary data, two people, robbery, intentionally stealing someone else’s property, in 2022. On March 6, 2010 at around 10:30 am, the cashiers of the “Zara” store in the “Dalma Garden Mall” shopping center, located at the 3rd address of Tsitsernakaberd Highway in Yerevan, were illegally entered as a weapon. Using a pistol-like object, threatening to use life-threatening violence, they attacked the employee in the office at that moment, demanded to leave the cashier’s room, after which, according to preliminary data, the company’s amount of 2,392,000 AMD was stolen from the safe and fled.

A criminal case has been initiated on the case, according to Article 175, Part 2, Clauses 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the RA Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, urgent investigative actions were carried out: the scene was inspected, the video recordings of the store’s security cameras were confiscated, they were examined, a number of people were interrogated.

An investigation is underway.

Measures are taken to ensure an objective, comprehensive investigation, to identify the alleged perpetrators, to present them to the body conducting the proceedings, as well as to detect the theft.

An instruction was given to the investigative body.