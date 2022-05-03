An investigation carried out at the RA Investigative Committee’s Main Cases Investigation Department revealed the circumstances of a 35-year-old man attempting to assist in the purchase and transportation of large quantities of drugs.

The investigation revealed that the 35-year-old man, after getting acquainted with an Iranian citizen, reached an agreement to assist him in dealing with drug trafficking.

Then in 2020. According to the 35-year-old agreement, on December 21, 2012, in the village of Shvanidzor, Syunik region, he illegally acquired “Opium” weighing 5766 grams, “Methamphetamine” weighing 995 grams, “Heroin” weighing 751.27 grams, which were placed on a man. in a Ford car used by him to transport him to Artashat. The 35-year-old man was unable to complete the criminal intent against his will, as he was taken by car to the relevant subdivision of the RA Police. During the search, the mentioned drugs were found and confiscated.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the 35-year-old man was charged with Article 34-38-266, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

The investigation is over, the criminal case is sent to the prosecutor in charge of the trial, with the motion to send the indictment to confirm the indictment.