Google’s Chromecast is the embodiment of a software-first gadget. Nearly all of its abilities are specified by software application, and typically not even software application that’s on the Chromecast itself.

But the Chromecast, for all its hands-off simpleness, does have a single hardware button: an emergency situation reset button on the back. It’s a testimony to the value and reliability of physical inputs over software application options.

Odds are, many people will never ever utilize the Chromecast’s resetbutton Whether you have the initial Chromecast, a second-generation design, or a 4K Chromecast Ultra, this button just has a single function: if all else stops working, you can hold it down to factory-reset the hardware back to “fresh-from-the-box” settings.

(The procedure is in fact a fascinating one: pushing the button forces the Chromecast to boot up into a USB boot mode, where it tries to find a regional copy of a signed system image and loads it. Enterprising users have tried to use this mechanism to fill their own software application on Chromecasts, too!)

It’s not a button press that can be ignored: Google warns in strong lettering on its support page that “This action will clear your data and can’t be undone.” It’s just the sort of thing that you ‘d utilize if you’re offering your hardware or are facing concerns so extensive that the just option is a fresh start. Even triggering it needs more attention than a basic reboot, asking users to hold down the small oval button on the back enough time to make sure that you actually wish to do this.

But it’s not the system of the button itself or the physical hardware (it’s not a especially interesting button) that’s interesting about the Chromecast resetbutton It’s that it’s even a button at all.

Google’s Chromecast is one of the most basic plug-and-play gadgets around

Google’s Chromecast is one of the most basic plug-and-play gadgets around. You take it out of the box, link it to power and an HDMI port, and you’re great to go. There’s no remote and even a powerbutton You simply plug it in, and it works with no intervention from the user. You then require another gadget to manage whatever about the Chromecast, from setup to what you wish to stream.

That’s other than for this one function: since even such a basic a gadget that’s reliant a lot on software application is based on the vagaries of software application. Perhaps you can’t get your Chromecast to link to your Wi-Fi or your phone declines to acknowledge the connection. Hardware is the last option. Unless the physical button breaks or the whole gadget will not boot at all, it’s a method to reset back to regular that can’t be jeopardized by software application concerns.

And it’s why even on a digitally focused gadget like a Chromecast, there’s still a button to push– simply in case.