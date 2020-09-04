The Christmas Shoes / The Christmas Blessing (Double Feature)

Price: $9.98
The Christmas Shoes
In this heartwarming holiday drama, a workaholic attorney (Rob Lowe) crosses paths with a young boy on Christmas Eve and rediscovers the true meaning of love, life and the holiday season.
Running Time: Approx. 94 Minutes
Special Features:
The Christmas Shoes Featurette Including Cast Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Newsong and Donna VanLiere
The Christmas Shoes Discussion Guide Excerpts from the Christmas Collection and Upcoming Book – The Angels of Morgan Hill
The Christmas Blessing
When young doctor Nathan Andrews loses a patient, he begins to rethink his career. His world begins to crumble when the lives of the woman he loves and an innocent young boy are in crisis. Nathan finds himself questioning God, fate and the fragility of life, all while hoping for a Christmas miracle.
Running Time: Approx. 89 Minutes
Special Features:
The Christmas Blessing Discussion Guide
Excerpts from the ANGELS OF MORGAN HILL, the Christmas Collection, and upcoming book The Christmas Promise