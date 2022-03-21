The Chinese government will make its own judgments on the situation in Ukraine, will formulate its position on its own, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

“China has always supported peace, it has always been against war. In the future, we will judge the situation independently, we will come up with initiatives that support international law and the principles of international relations, we will act in accordance with the UN Charter. “These general principles summarize the starting point of China’s approach to resolving the crisis in Ukraine,” Wenben said.

Wenbin noted that all interested countries should continue to support dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in order for the parties to reach a peaceful outcome, and that the United States and NATO should engage in dialogue with Russia to resolve security concerns.