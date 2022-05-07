The United States does not take into account the interests of East Asian countries in its policy, so the countries of the region, as well as members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, must act independently, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region contradicts the demands of the times, does not serve the common, long-term interests of the East Asian countries,” the South China Morning Post quoted the Chinese Foreign Minister as saying.

Wang Yi noted that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations should play a central role in establishing stability in the region.

According to him, there is a threat to the region – the Five Eyes (US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) alliance, “Quartet Security Dialogue” (QUAD, which includes the United States, Australia, India and Japan) և AUKUS military alliance (USA ․ Great Britain, Australia).

“All of this is for the arms race in the region,” he said.