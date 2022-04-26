On April 25, at 5:45 p.m., the Tumanyan Police Department received a report. The 911 service reported that a child fell into the Debed River in the city of Alaverdi.



The operative group found out the identity of the two-year-old girl. According to his 31-year-old mother, the child, who was left unattended due to his negligence, fell from a position on a gas pipeline along the Debed River near the railway bridge in the Piruzyan district of Alaverdi.

Police officers, as well as local residents, joined the search and rescue operations of the regional rescue department of the Rescue Service. At around 6:30 pm, about a kilometer away from the place mentioned by his mother, a citizen participating in a search operation in the Debed River found an unconscious girl. He was taken to Alaverdi Medical Center, then to Vanadzor Hospital, and from there to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan. On the way to Vanadzor, the child came to his senses, according to preliminary data, his life is no longer in danger.

However, even after the successful completion of the search and rescue operation, the police measures did not end. It was necessary to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. They clarified.

As a result of large-scale operative-investigative measures taken by the criminal investigators of the Tumanyan Police Department, at 9.30 pm, the child’s mother was brought to the department from the Debed district of Alaverdi on suspicion of attempted murder. He reported that around 5:10 pm, in order to kill him illegally, he threw his young daughter into the river from a height of 3-4 meters. Then he was approached by passers-by, to whom he reported that the child had fallen into the river. Those people also called 911.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Tumanyan Police Department in connection with the incident, with features of attempted murder. The mother was arrested and taken to a detention center.

The criminal case was transferred from the police to the territorial investigation body. The circumstances are being clarified by the preliminary investigation.