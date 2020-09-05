The Chiefs should sign Josh Rosen and let Andy Reid work his magic

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Josh Rosen is a free agent and the Chiefs should be the team to give him his third chance because Andy Reid could turn him into a respectable quarterback.

After being a big-time name coming out of UCLA and getting drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Rosen is now 0-for-2 with his two NFL teams. The Cardinals gave up on him after just one year and the Dolphins did the same thing after they were unable to trade him.

With Rosen being left hanging once again, it’s clear that he’s not going to land a starting job anywhere in the NFL. That means he’ll be looking at being a backup for someone in the league, and a team that could make a lot of sense is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just think of how beneficial it’d be to have Josh Rosen learn from Andy Reid.

No, the Chiefs don’t need a starting quarterback; they have Patrick Mahomes, who is the BEST quarterback in the entire league and he has the Super Bowl ring to prove it. That being said, the backup…